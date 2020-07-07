scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
COVID19

Government to come up with standard operating procedure for shooting amid COVID-19: Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government is coming up with a Standard Operating Procedure for shooting films in India in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and is also set to provide incentives for production to accelerate restarting of film-making.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: July 7, 2020 3:30:06 pm
prakash javadekar film shooting Speaking at the inauguration of FICCI FRAMES 2020, Prakash Javadekar said all stakeholders need to work together to make progress and harness the soft power of India — media and entertainment. (Photo from Express Archives)

The government is coming up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for shooting films in India in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and is also set to provide incentives for production to accelerate restarting of film-making, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of FICCI FRAMES 2020, a convention on the business of entertainment, Javadekar said all stakeholders need to work together to make progress and harness the soft power of India — media and entertainment.
“Government is coming up with a standard operating procedure for shooting films in India in the light of the pandemic,” the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

“Further, to accelerate the restart of film-making that had come to a standstill as a result of COVID, it is also coming up with incentives of production in all sectors, including TV serials, film-making, co-production, animation, gaming. We will be announcing these measures shortly,” he said.

Javadekar also said that more than 80 foreign film producers have taken advantage of the film facilitation office.

They have got a single window clearance for shooting their films in India, Javadekar said.

He said the discussions at ‘FICCI FRAMES’ would certainly throw up new and innovative ideas that can be acted upon.

Virtual inaugurations are the new normal and those virtual spaces are the new places for real partnerships, Javadekar said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

the old guard
The Old Guard: Charlize Theron leads a pack of immortal assassins

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 07: Latest News

Advertisement