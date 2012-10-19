Govinda hoping for comeback with ‘Avatar’ and production house

Follow Us:
The 48-year-old actor is best known for his superb comic timing in films like 'Coolie No. 1','Hero No. 1' and 'Partner'.

Written by Agencies | Kolkata | Published: October 19, 2012 4:21:50 pm
On the back of his new film ‘Avatar’ with Pahlaj Nihalani and a production house,Bollywood actor Govinda is hoping to make a comeback into films.

“In the last few years,I have not done many films. There is a trend in Bollywood these days that all top actors are producing films. I was waiting for the right time for launching my production and now the wait has ended. I will start my production house,” Govinda told reporters here.

In 2005,Govinda had produced ‘Ssukh’,a box-office dud.

The 48-year-old actor,best known for his superb comic timing in films like ‘Coolie No. 1′,’Hero No. 1’ and ‘Partner’,said he was also excited about his next film ‘Avatar’ directed by Nihalani.

“We had worked together in many films starting from ‘Ilzam’ in 1986. Now it’s been twenty years since we worked. So I am sure this will bring box office success,” said Govinda,who has been made brand ambassador for the newly-launched Prayag Mobile.

Asked whether he planned to get into direction,the actor replied “No”.

