scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Popularity of K-drama soundtracks helps new singers: K-pop producer Seo

From singer Punch, whose collaboration Stay With Me with EXO group member Chanyeol went off the charts following the popularity of 2016 blockbuster drama Goblin, to artiste Gaho, who shot to fame after he sang Start Over for Itaewon Class, K-dramas have given new lease to the careers of many musicians.

GuardianK-drama OSTs have boosted careers of singers. (Photo: TVN)

In the thriving entertainment industry of South Korea, it is rare for a relatively unknown singer to get an opportunity to record a song for a Korean drama’s original soundtrack (OST). But when it happens, K-pop composer Seo Gi-jun says, music lovers are introduced to newer voices. From singer Punch, whose collaboration Stay With Me with EXO group member Chanyeol went off the charts following the popularity of 2016 blockbuster drama Goblin, to artist Gaho, who shot to fame after he sang “Start Over” for Itaewon Class, K-dramas have given new lease to the careers of many musicians.

“There are cases where an OST helped in increasing the popularity of a singer. Goblin helped in the popularity of the song sung by Punch and Chanyeol. Also, Gaho became famous after the success of Itaewon Class,” the South Korean music composer told PTI, through an interpreter, in a group interview.

It is rare that up-and-coming artistes end up being part of an OST since these songs are mostly sung by leading singers, added Seo.

Also Read |From Itaewon Class to A Business Proposal, webtoons drive K-drama craze

“K-drama OSTs help many relatively unknown singers get popularity. But, you also have to understand that it is hard for many singers who are not famous to get an opportunity to sing a song for an OST. It is very rare because these songs generally go to the singers who are already famous,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

As much as an OST is a subset of a show, it is very much an independent entity and one doesn’t need to be a K-drama fan to enjoy its album. Besides stellar performances by ensemble cast and taut storytelling, superhit K-dramas including Crash Landing On You, Descendants of the Sun, Search: WWW, Hospital Playlist, Something in the Rain, and One Spring Night, owe their popularity to the original songs that drove the plot forward.

Also Read |Descendants Of The Sun: Why Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo’s confession of love remains the most intense in K-drama history

A hit OST has a significant impact on the popularity of a Korean drama, admitted Seo, who debuted in 2012 with Japanese singer Koda Kumi’s song “Love Technique”.

“People usually think drama is more important and OSTs follow the popularity of drama. For me, as a composer, an OST is more important,” he added.

Advertisement

What songs are to Indian films, OSTs are to Korean dramas.

“Usually, Korean films don’t have OSTs. They have original sound (background score) but not songs,” said the composer, whose credits include “Last Goodbye” sung by brother-sister duo Akum and Jung In’s “Actually I’m” from 2015’s Korean series Yong-pal.

Seo, who has participated in writing and arranging about 80 songs, said a producer doesn’t know when and where the next job might come from.

Advertisement

“One hard thing about being a composer is that this job doesn’t have any schedule. Usually, customers just demand songs whenever they want. Often, they ask ‘Can you make a song by next week?’ This is a normal practice in Seoul,” he said.

The hard work that goes into creating an OST is just as much as it is for a regular, flashy K-pop song. There are, however, budget constraints.

“(Production of) One song in an OST costs less than a K-pop song. Usually it is 1 million to 1.5 million won (Rs 90,000 approximately), that is if we exclude the money paid to the composer,” he added.

It is interesting how Seo, who didn’t like to study as a child, also teaches music at South Korea’s Baekseok Art University.

“(Growing up), I focused on music and I started my music studies in university and that has been my career till now,” he said.

Advertisement

Seo recently established a company called Gangnam Indie Records and is expanding the scope of music production here in South Korea. Asked what could be his next future project, the musician said, “Maybe, I’ll record another OST next week.”

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 08:13:09 pm
Next Story

Does radiation from 5 G cellphones, X-rays increase the risk of developing cancer?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turns 20
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement