Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose to open Venice International Film Critics’ Week

Actor-director Gitanjali Rao’s animation feature Bombay Rose will be the opening film at the 2019 Venice International Film Critics’ Week.

The event is a sidebar section of the Venice International Film Festival and is organised by the National Union of Italian Film Critics.

Apart from directing, Rao, best known for films such as October, True Love Story and Printed Rainbow, is credited as the screenplay writer, cinematographer and editor of Bombay Rose.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Amidst the struggle of survival in a big city, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves. Love between an unavailable girl and boy. Love between two women. Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars.”

The film, produced by Cinestaan Film Company, will be screened out-of-competition in Venice.

Joshua Gil’s Sanctorum will be the closing film of the week.

The competition line-up includes the films — Jeedar El Sot, Rare Beasts, Tony Driver, Sayidat Al Bahr, Psykosia, El Principe and Partenonas.

The 2019 Venice International Film Critics’ Week will take place from August 28 to September 9.