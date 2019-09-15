Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose to have India premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

After having its world premiere at Venice International Film Festival, director Gitanjali Rao’s animated feature Bombay Rose is all set to have its India premiere at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Advertising

The film will compete in prestigious section ‘India Gold’ which showcases the best talent from the country.

Set on the streets of Mumbai, Bombay Rose is the story of a flower seller who has to make the choice between protecting her family or allowing herself to fall in love.

Painted frame by frame, Bombay Rose is a chronicle of the people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city.

Advertising

“Now ‘Bombay Rose’ plays in the maximum city. I am so happy and thrilled to be playing in the Gold Section of MAMI. It’s such a fantastic festival, championing new and ambitious storytellers, celebrating the best of cinema around the world, and for ‘Bombay Rose’ to be part of it is an honour,” Gitanjali said in a statement.

Bombay Rose is created, written and directed by Gijtanjali and produced by Cinestaan Film Company.

“After receiving such a positive response at both Venice and Toronto, we are truly excited to bring our beautiful film to it’s home city, Mumbai. Gitanjali created this film as a love letter to Mumbai so to be premiering at MAMI, and in the India Gold Section makes us all extremely happy. We can’t wait for the audiences to see it,” producer Rohit Khattar, Chairman of Cinestaan Film Company said.

Bombay Rose is the first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critic’s Week. The film had it’s North American premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Bombay Rose has also been selected as part of Special Presentations to play at the BFI London Film Festival 2019 and will have it’s Asian Premiere in October at Busan International Film Festival.