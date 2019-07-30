Sai Tamhankar: The Marathi film fraternity values talent

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Sai Tamhankar reveals she still can’t comprehend her success, and what drives her to do her best.

You come from Sangli. Did you know you would become a successful actor one day?

I did not know that I would become an actor. Destiny literally chose me to be one. I was a total tomboy when I was in school and college. I was majorly into sports. I am a state level Kabbadi player. I would participate in Karate and shotput competitions. Acting was nowhere close. It was not on my cards, but everything changed when I did my first play in college. That was the moment when I sort of thought that I could probably take up acting as my career. So I would say I am an accidental actor. I accidentally became an actor and slowly got so deep into it that now if you ask me what would I be if I was not an actor, I don’t have an answer to that because I cannot live without acting.

What are the struggles faced by an outsider in Marathi cinema? Or is it more inclusive than the Hindi film industry?

I think one has to struggle everywhere. It is just not limited to one industry. Of course, when I had just begun my journey as an actor, there would be days when I would want to go back and finish my education because the unpredictability of this profession sometimes gets to you. But honestly, being an outsider, this industry welcomed me with its arms wide open. People here value your talent. It doesn’t matter where you come from. So, I am very happy that I met some amazing people when I came into the industry. The Marathi fraternity is very inclusive.

Would you call Love Sonia your career’s highlight, since it went on to become an internationally acclaimed film?

Yes, I would call Love Sonia the highlight of my career because I got to work with amazing actors and crew. Love Sonia was watched and appreciated worldwide. It feels nice when you push your own boundaries and cover bigger and greater territories.

Why did you pick Girlfriend? How much do you relate to the character you are playing in the movie?

I agreed to do Girlfriend because I have been playing quite mature and layered parts since a very long time. This is the first time I am playing a role where the character is my age. This is a girl who is a little quirky, crazy and different from other girls. She has a lot of madness and craziness inside her. I chose this character because it is nowhere close to what I am in my personal life.

Since you have done many Marathi films, would you say the industry has evolved a lot when it comes to storytelling?

Yes, Marathi cinema has evolved a lot. And I hold new filmmakers responsible for the same. Storytelling has become more refined and appealing. But I think content was always the hero in Marathi films, and that’s never going to change. I hope it never changes.

The kind of films we have seen in the past decade are amazing. They have been doing rounds at international film festivals. Marathi cinema is being watched worldwide by non-Maharashtrians as well. With time, we have changed and the audience has also changed. Today’s audience is smarter, and demand only the best.

How satisfied are you with your career graph?

I am very satisfied with the way things have shaped for me because I had never thought that I would go on to become someone who is being followed by a great number of youth. People have told me that I inspire them, and it is a great feeling.

My biggest dream is that my performance should be watched by the entire world. And as a human being, I think when you are not there anymore, people should still talk about your work and thoughts. They should know what you stood for. Most importantly, at the end of the day, your work reflects the kind of person you are. So, I constantly work on remaining rooted and grounded, no matter what heights I reach tomorrow. I hope to become a better human being every day.