George Clooney dating former wrestler?

Hollywood star George Clooney is reportedly dating a blonde former wrestling champion and “American girl” Stacy Keibler.

The 50-year-old actor,who has always had an eye for Mediterranean-looking beauties,is said to have moved on from sultry Italian model and TV presenter Elisabetta Canalis,Daily Express reported.

Keibler,31,has said to have caught the eye of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor just two months after his split from Canalis. She recently competed on America’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ show.

“I’m in heaven. Life really could not be any better. I’m smiling all day long,” she posted on Twitter.

Keibler has been single since splitting from actor boyfriend Geoff Stults last year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App