Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

George Clooney dating former wrestler?

Clooney has moved on from Italian model Elisabetta Canalis,to blond 'American girl' Stacy Keibler.

Written by Agencies | London | Published: August 8, 2011 11:04:06 am
Related News

Hollywood star George Clooney is reportedly dating a blonde former wrestling champion and “American girl” Stacy Keibler.

The 50-year-old actor,who has always had an eye for Mediterranean-looking beauties,is said to have moved on from sultry Italian model and TV presenter Elisabetta Canalis,Daily Express reported.

Keibler,31,has said to have caught the eye of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor just two months after his split from Canalis. She recently competed on America’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ show.

“I’m in heaven. Life really could not be any better. I’m smiling all day long,” she posted on Twitter.

Keibler has been single since splitting from actor boyfriend Geoff Stults last year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now