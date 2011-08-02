Gaga wants her future kids to be gay

Written by Agencies | London | Published: August 2, 2011 9:37:21 am
Pop diva Lady Gaga has said she would only love her children if they turn out to be gay.
The 25-year-old eccentric singer made this remark while launching her own baby wear range GaGa Goo Goo,saying she would like to have children at some point of her career,Daily Star reported.
Some day,a long way from now. But I wouldn’t love them unless they are gay, Gaga said.
The ‘Judas’ hitmaker has always been a strong supporter of the LGBT community and recently concluded a huge European gay rights march in Rome too.
