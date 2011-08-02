Follow Us:
Gaga wants her future kids to be gay

Gaga has been a strong supporter of LGBT community and recently concluded European gay rights march.

Written by Agencies | London | Published: August 2, 2011 9:37:21 am
Pop diva Lady Gaga has said she would only love her children if they turn out to be gay.

The 25-year-old eccentric singer made this remark while launching her own baby wear range GaGa Goo Goo,saying she would like to have children at some point of her career,Daily Star reported.

Some day,a long way from now. But I wouldn’t love them unless they are gay, Gaga said.

The ‘Judas’ hitmaker has always been a strong supporter of the LGBT community and recently concluded a huge European gay rights march in Rome too.

