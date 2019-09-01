Fyre Festival trustee sues Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and other celebs

Models Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are among the prominent celebrities who have landed in trouble as a result of their association with the infamous Fyre Festival.

According to The Wall Street Journal, lawsuits have been filed against the two models as well as musicians Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty for promoting the festival.

Gregory Messer, the organiser’s bankruptcy trustee, is trying to claim back money for defrauded investors and attendees.

He alleges that Jenner, 23, received 275,000 dollars for promoting the festival on her social media pages. It includes the additional USD 25,000 which she was paid days after sharing a post, which has been since deleted.

Messer is also seeking the return of 500,000 dollars that was paid to Blink-182, who was supposed to headline the event.

In the suit against Ratajkowski, the trustee alleges that the 28-year-old model-actor was paid 300,000 dollars for promoting the festival on Instagram.

The lawsuits accuse Ratajkowski and Jenner of demonstrating a “clear lack of good faith” because they did not disclose that they were paid for their posts.

The festival, organised by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, had made headlines in 2017 over it being poorly executed and the subsequent lawsuits which were filed by the angered audiences.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud charges.