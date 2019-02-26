French Prosecutors drop rape case against director Luc Besson

French prosecutors have dropped a preliminary investigation into the allegations of rape against filmmaker Luc Besson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the public prosecutor’s office said on Monday that the investigation was dropped due to lack of evidence.

In May 2018, Besson, known for movies like Leon: The Professional, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, was accused of raping a woman in France.

The complaint was filed by Dutch-Belgian actor Sand Van Roy at a Paris police station, saying that she had been repeatedly raped by the 59-year-old director during an on-off relationship.

The filmmaker’s lawyers also confirmed the news.

“Mr. Luc Besson has satisfactorily noted the decision of the Prosecutor to dismiss the charges brought by Ms. Sand Van Roy, which he has always formally denied. This decision comes after a very thorough survey conducted by the prosecutor with which he fully cooperated,” they said.

Besson had previously “flatly” denied the allegations.

Following Roy’s accusation, eight other women had alleged sexual abuse and harassment at the hands of Besson.