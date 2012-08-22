For Amitabh Bachchan,knowledge is key to success

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan,who is back to hosting the sixth season of the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’,believes that knowledge is the key to success.

With the “power of knowledge” as the central theme,the makers of the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ announced ‘Sirf Gyaan Hi Aapko Aapka Haq Dilata Hai’ as its communication theme for the sixth season of the show.

“As per our tagline of this season,’Gyaan Hee Aapko Aapka Haq Dilata Hai’,those who come to the hot seat will have to be knowledgeable,” Bachchan told reporters here.

“The kind of knowledge that I get from this show. I don’t get it from anywhere else. The knowledge that I get from here is quite useful,” he said.

Citing the example of Sushil Kumar,who won Rs 5 crore last season,Big B says,”Sushil came from a very poor family,but still he had the desire to get educated. He got himself educated at home. It was due to this education knowledge that he won Rs 5 crore and became the winner.”

The promo of KBC shows a small town girl,who manages to come to the hot seat. “The promos relating to women are wonderful. It is not a conscious decision to have more or less women in the show. I believe that women should get equal opportunity. If we get more women on the show,then it is great,” he said.

KBC is the Indian version of the UK game show ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’. It was first aired in 2000 and it marked the entry of Bachchan on the small screen.

At a time when the show became quite popular,actor Shah Rukh Khan was roped in as the host for the third season. However,Big B returned to host the fourth edition of the show.

When asked who in the Bachchan family was the most knowledgeable person,Big B took the name of his daughter Shweta Nanda. “She has great knowledge,” he said. Big B today unveiled the hot seat of KBC in a slow motion,on the request of a photographer. ‘Hot Seat Aakpe Shehar’ a promotional van that will travel across various cities in India.

The 69-year-old revealed that he still gets nervous on various occasions like press conference. “When I was in my school and college days,I used to get nervous for examinations. Now I get nervous during a press conference as well,” he said.

Meanwhile,when asked about his health,Bachchan said,”I am doing fine.”

Reacting on the recent incidents of violence,the 69-year-old actor says,”It is a sad thing. I would say there should be peace in the country.”

