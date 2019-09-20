First Jammu International Film Festival to start from September 26

Thirty seven short films and documentaries from 11 countries will be screened at the inaugural edition of Jammu International Film Festival, starting from September 26 here.

“The first ever international film festival in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, will commence from September 26”, said writer-producer and festival director Rakesh Roshan Bhat.

Rakesh and his brother Rohit, who run one of biggest theatre groups of the state, Vomedh, have curated the two-day-long festival.

“This film festival represents the aspirations of the art and cinema loving people of this beautiful city of temples,” Rohit said.

Rakesh added that the region has contributed a lot to cinema.

“Jammu in specific has great talent but a disconnect exists in terms of formal training avenues or platforms to showcase talent. Also, there is a need to put Jammu on the world map for it’s potential with regards to Arts in general and films in particular,” he said.

Rakesh said in its first year, the film extravaganza will showcase only short films.

The festival will also present an annual ‘Inspiring Icon Award’, which will be given to a person, who hails from the region and has made it big in the film industry.