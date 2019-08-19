Finding Farideh is Iran’s official entry to Oscars

Finding Farideh, a feature-length documentary directed by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataee, is Iran’s official Oscar entry for the best foreign language film.

The story revolves around an adopted child who has grown up in Europe, but at 40 decides to find her biological parents in Iran.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film was picked by a committee of Iranian film industry professionals from a field of 10 possible Oscar entries.

Iran last won the last best foreign language Academy Award for Asghar Farhadi’s The Salesman. Farhadi also won the Oscar in the same category in 2013 for A Separation.

The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled to be held February 9, 2020.