Film personalities, fans mourn death of Akkineni Nageswara Rao

A steady stream of actors, fans and others lined up to pay tributes.

Union Tourism Minister and noted Telugu actor K Chiranjeevi, veteran producer D Rama Naidu and several other film personalities condoled the death of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, who passed away battling cancer.

Popular Telugu actress and MLA Jayasudha, veteran actor Krishna, yesteryear actress Jamuna, who acted with Nageswara Rao in several films, famous south Indian actors Sarat Kumar, Radhika, young Telugu heroes Pavan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu were among those who paid their last respects to the departed soul.

The body was kept at the Annapurna Studios here, established by Nageswara Rao, to enable film personalities, fans and others to pay homage to the late actor.

State Information Minister D K Aruna also condoled with the family members over the death of Nageswara Rao. He announced the thespian’s funeral would be conducted tomorrow with police honours.

In his message, Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy said it is very difficult to fill the void created by the demise of the legendary actor.

“The chief minister said ANR was the main reason for bringing the Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad as he was the first to establish a full-fledged sprawling cine studio, the Annapurna Studios, decades back in Hyderabad,” an official release said.

Meanwhile, the Telugu film industry would observe a shutdown tomorrow as a mark of respect to the departed actor.

Film and TV shootings would not be conducted and an appeal has been made to theatre-owners to cancel morning shows, film industry sources said.

A pall of gloom has descended on Venkata Raghava Puram, the native village of Nageswara Rao, in Krishna district of coastal Andhra.

Recalling Nageswara Rao’s contribution to various philanthropic causes in the village, an elderly villager told mediapersons they wanted to rename the village as “Nageswara Puram” after the son of the soil who scaled great heights in the cinema world.

