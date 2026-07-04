Film festival Parda Faash 3.0 turns spotlight on stories of hope

With the screening of Panha, a Marathi-language short film directed by Sakshi Mishra, Parda Faash 3.0 opened in Mumbai on Friday evening. The film — which is a poignant meditation on the human cost of development and, at the same time, infused with hope — set the tone for this year’s festival. ‘Acts of Hope’ is the theme of the third edition of this festival of independent South Asian cinema which is organised by the Asia Society India Centre.

For its latest edition — being held at The Pavilion by Quorum in Mumbai’s Lower Parel on July 4 and 5 — the festival brings together documentaries, fiction, shorts, and hybrid works from across South Asia, united by stories of identity, migration, belonging, memory, and resilience. This edition, shaped in collaboration with Smriti Kiran, guest creative director of Parda Faash 3.0, is showcasing films that ‘sit at the intersection of the personal and the political, rooted in distinct places and lived realities, yet resonant with shared human experience.’