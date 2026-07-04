Film festival Parda Faash 3.0 turns spotlight on stories of hope

With the screening of Panha, a Marathi-language short film directed by Sakshi Mishra, Parda Faash 3.0 opened in Mumbai on Friday evening. The film — which is a poignant meditation on the human cost of development and, at the same time, infused with hope — set the tone for this year’s festival. ‘Acts of Hope’ is the theme of the third edition of this festival of independent South Asian cinema which is organised by the Asia Society India Centre.
For its latest edition — being held at The Pavilion by Quorum in Mumbai’s Lower Parel on July 4 and 5 — the festival brings together documentaries, fiction, shorts, and hybrid works from across South Asia, united by stories of identity, migration, belonging, memory, and resilience. This edition, shaped in collaboration with Smriti Kiran, guest creative director of Parda Faash 3.0, is showcasing films that ‘sit at the intersection of the personal and the political, rooted in distinct places and lived realities, yet resonant with shared human experience.’
Elaborating on the theme of the festival, Inakshi Sobti, chief executive officer of the Asia Society India Centre, said, “We are living through a difficult period when we are pounded by information, most of which make us rather uncomfortable. Even during these uncertain times, there are these exceptional stories of people, especially about resilience and hope and how they manage their lives with a sense of dignity and fortitude.” Though people often think of ‘hope in this very triumphant sort of way’, according to Sobti, ‘it’s also about being able to accept the situation we are in, and finding our way around it’ to make things better.
The opening day’s line-up included Jacob Jeroshan-directed The last Endless Night (Sri Lanka); Chand Kr Rai-directed Zampa…The Bridge (Bhutan); Subina Shrestha-directed Devi (Nepal); Anuparna Roy-directed Songs of Forgotten Trees (India); Kinshuk Surjan-directed Marching in the Dark; and Taira Malaney-directed Turtle Walker (India) on July 4.
On its second day, July 5, the festival will screen Rahul Aijaz-directed Sindhu Ji Goonj (Pakistan), ABM Nazmul Huda-directed Mro Rupkotha (Bangladesh), Leena Manimekalai-directed Is It Too Much To Ask?, Mian Adnan Ahmad-directed The Journey Within (Pakistan), Pradip Kurbah-directed The Elysian Field and Tribany Rai-directed Shape of Momo.
Over two days, the festival is scheduled to feature film screenings, conversations, and curated sessions that open up the worlds behind independent cinema, exploring the ecosystems, collaborations, and structures that bring these films into being today.
Commenting on the curation and theme, Kiran said, “Hope is often regarded as a lesser feeling than despair at the state of the world right now. I believe that both are essential for existence. Hope as a practice and despair as awareness. Parda Faash gave me an opportunity to reframe hope. I chose material that pushed the idea of showing up even at the most difficult of times.”
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More