Film based on Christchurch mosque shooting in the works

A film on the Christchurch mosque shooting, titled Hello Brother, is in the pipeline. It will be helmed by Moez Masoud, reported Variety.

51 people were killed and dozens wounded in attacks on two mosques during Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15. The shooter partly live-streamed the shooting on social media.

According to Variety, the film will follow a family facing death and destruction in Afghanistan who escape with their lives. Their story will connect with the Christchurch attacks. The title of the project is based on the last words of one of the shooter’s victims.

Masoud said in a statement, “In Christchurch, on March 15, the world witnessed an unspeakable crime against humanity. The story that Hello Brother will bring to audiences is just one step in the healing process, so that we might all better understand each other, and the root causes of hatred, racism, supremacy and terrorism.”

Masoud will produce the film under his Acamedia Pictures banner. The film is said to be the first confirmed film on the Christchurch shooting.

Masoud is also known for producing Clash, which was the opening film in the official selection of the Un Certain Regard category at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016, and Brotherhood, which is set in post-revolution Cairo.