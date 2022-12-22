FFI jury member Sangeeth Sivan feels vindicated after Last Film Show makes it to Oscars 2023 shortlist: ‘All sorts of accusations…’

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan feels that the decision to select the Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) as India’s official submission for the Oscars has been ‘vindicated’. On Thursday, it was announced that the film has advanced in the Best International Film category race at the Oscars. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has advanced in one category, Music (Original Song), for “Naatu Naatu”.

There was backlash after Last Film Show was selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film Category, over the more popular RRR and The Kashmir Files.

After the Academy announced its shortlists in 10 categories, Sivan wrote on Twitter, “There was such a huge & cry when #Chelo was selected. All sort of accusations happened.Jury was convinced that it had to be The film 2 represent India. D other films were good but as a film this stood out. The jury & #FFI stand vindicated now that it has been shortlisted #Oscars.”

Last Film Show is a semi-autobiographical film by director Pan Nalin, and stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli. Previously, Film Federation of India President, producer TP Aggarwal, told Indian Express that it was a ‘unanimous decision’ to select Last Film Show. “The Kashmir Files and RRR were nowhere in front of this. The jury wanted this film only. They said there was no second or third film,” TP Aggarwal had added.

Chhello Show also attracted controversy for allegedly being a ripoff of the Italian film Cinema Paradiso. Director Pan Nalini had cleared the air and said that he had ‘paid homage’ to that film.