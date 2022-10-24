Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt enters Rs 100 crore club

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan on Monday shared that his latest release The Legend of Maula Jatt has entered the Rs 100 crore club. The actor took to social media to make the announcement about his film.

Sharing the poster of the movie on his Instagram account, Fawad wrote in the caption, “Joining the 100 Crore Club. #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt in cinemas now, book your tickets today!”

The Legend of Maula Jatt also stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abassi and Humaima Malik in pivotal roles. It has been helmed, written and edited by Bilal Lashari.

The Legend of Maulana Jatt, a reboot of the 1979 classic, revolves around the life of prizefighter Maulana Jatt, who is tortured by his past demons and seeks to win against one of the most fearsome fighters of the time, Noori Natt.

Talking about the success of the film, director Bilal Lashari told Deadline, “I’m beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics alike the world over. We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world.”

Fawad Khan enjoys a huge following in India as well. Following his work in Hindi films such as Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons, the actor was banned from working in the Indian film industry due to a ban on Pakistani artistes. The actor in a recent interview with Variety said that if anyone from Indian would work with him, “fingers will be pointed at them”.

Fawad said, “I think it’s more of a question of whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others, because fingers will be pointed at them. I’ll do my work and go away but then the people who’ll have to suffer are those who want to collaborate with me. And I care about them because they are going to live there, and they’re going to suffer the consequences.”