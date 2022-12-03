Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses another milestone with its $10 million worldwide box office

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan‘s The Legend of Maula Jatt has turned out to be the most successful movie from the Pakistani film industry this year. The Bilal Lashari directorial released in October has been running successfully in theatres around the globe for seven weeks.

Now, according to Pinkvilla the Fawad Khan film has grossed over PKR 220 crores ($10 million) globally in its seven-week box office run. The film earned PKR 87.50 crores ($3.98 million) in its domestic market and PKR 132.50 crores ($6 million) from the overseas market. In the UK, The Legend of Maula Jatt earned £1.39 million making it the biggest grosser from South Asia since 2018’s Padmaavat.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan enjoy a massive fan following and the same report suggests that their Indian fans might soon get to see the film. It is being speculated that The Legend of Maula Jatt might release in December but there is no official word on the same yet. Fawad has worked in Indian films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and his last appearance in an Indian film was in 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2017 film Raees.

Fawad Khan was recently seen in MCU’s Ms Marvel.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave The Legend of Maula Jatt 3.5 stars in her review and called it “chatpata Game of Thrones.” “The Legend Of Maula Jatt reminds you of the films Bollywood used to make at one time, loudly, proudly declamatory, in which the mainstay of the plot was good vs evil. Clearly, it was Lollywood’s legacy too. With its ensemble of able performers all having a blast, ‘Maula Jatt’ smartly refreshes that nostalgia, and does double duty : brings back the ‘gandasa’, deep-sixed for decades, as the heroic choice of weapon, and rescues Fawad Khan from playing the eternal lover by making him parlay rage with such efficiency. Hence proving that the ‘gandasa’-flashing Fawad is as sexy, and an even more potent weapon of mass destruction,” read a part of her review.