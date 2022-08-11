scorecardresearch
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt to release on this date

Pakistani magnum opus The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to hit cinema halls on October 13. The Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan starrer is a remake of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 7:46:35 pm
the legend of maula jatt, fawad khan, mahira khanFawad Khan and Mahira Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt will release on October 13.

The much-awaited Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt has got a release date. Sharing the poster of the magnum opus, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor said that the film will hit cinema halls on October 13.

A reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 classic Maula Jatt, the Punjabi film is helmed by Bilal Lashari. The movie will see Fawad playing the titular role while Mahira will essay the role of Mukkho. It will focus on the rivalry between a local hero and the leader of a brutal gang. As per a report in Variety, the director has reimagined the story for a global audience. Touted to be the most expensive film in the history of Pakistani cinema, the cast also includes actors like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi, and Gohar Rasheed.

Fawad Khan shared the poster of The Legend of Maula Jatt on Instagram. He captioned it, “Coming to a screen near you on October 13, 2022.” He shared another post stating that the trailer will release in three days.

Also Read |Fawad Khan misses Bollywood, says still keeps in touch with friends from India: ‘I miss seeing them’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)

 

Talking about the film, Fawad told Variety, “It gives me immense pleasure and is an honor to play the role of the legendry Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck to all and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed during the making.”

Mahira Khan added, “No matter what project I promote I’m asked about ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt.’ This was a unique experience for me as an actor, learning to act in a language that I don’t know specifically was a challenge that I enjoyed. I believe that great things happen when hard work and patience are combined.”

Also Read |Fawad Khan gave Sheheryar Munawar tough time on Zindagi Gulzar Hai: ‘It was a terrible experience’

Director Bilal Lashari also commented that the ten-year journey of creating an impossible film will finally conclude with its release. Readers may not know, but the first look trailer of the film was released in December 2018.

Fans were left excited about the announcement of The Legend of Maula Jatt’s release date. One fan wrote, “Finally. Hopefully it will be there on Netflix for audiences across the world.” Another fan commented, “Will watch it hundred times.” A lot of Fawad’s non-Pakistani fans, including Indians, also questioned if they would be able to watch the film in their country.

Before Pakistani artistes were banned in India, Fawad Khan played the lead role in Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsurat. He was also one of the leads along with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in Kapoor and Sons. Mahira Khan, on the other hand, made her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Fawad and Mahira have earlier worked together in the hit TV show Humsafar. They have also done films like Neelofar, Ho Mann Jahaan and Parey Hut Love.

