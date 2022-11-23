Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes the highest-earning Pakistani film till date, mints Rs 200 cr worldwide

Fawad Khan-starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt, which also stars Mahira Khan in a pivotal role, has minted a whopping Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office, reported Bollywood Hungama. This makes the film the highest earning film till date in Pakistan. The movie made an impressive Rs 80 crore on home ground, and earned the rest of the Rs 120 crore from overseas market.

Incidentally, the film also happens to be one of the costliest movies ever shot from the country, and is also the longest-running feature from Pakistan until now.

At the rate that it is going, The Legend of Maula Jatt will earn more big bucks in the days to come. The film has been helmed by Bilal Lashari, who had made his directorial debut with the 2013 release Waar.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has received rave reviews from critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta calling it a ‘chatpata Game of Thrones.’ “The most expensively produced Pakistani film currently conquering the box office in the regions where it has released, is a reboot of the iconic 1979 ‘Maula Jatt’, which tells the story of brave warrior Maula (Fawad) taking on the might of the savage, power-hungry Natt clan. Directed by Bilal Lashari, who made a mark with the 2013 actioner ‘Waar’, the new Maula borrows the story from the older one, and dresses it up in a style which meshes ‘chatpata’ subcontinental masala with a very ‘Game of Thrones’ aesthetic. This makes ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ fast, furious, and bloody, with practically every set-piece ending in sprays of the red stuff,” a section of her review read.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot of the popular 1979 movie of the same name.