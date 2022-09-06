scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Fawad Khan announces Money Back Guaranteed with Wasim Akram, shares first poster

Besides Money Back Guaranteed, Fawad Khan has The Legend of Maula Jatt, with his Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan, in the pipeline.

Fawad KhanFawad Khan shared the poster of Money Back Guaranteed on Instagram

Actor Fawad Khan on Tuesday announced his next film Money Black Guarantee (MBG), which also stars former cricketer Wasim Akram. The actor took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the film, along with teaser and theatrical release dates. The movie is directed by Faisal Qureshi.

He wrote, “Unveiling the first look of our next movie “Money Back Guarantee – MBG”. A film by Faisal Qureshi. Teaser coming out Sept 9, 2022, 10:00 am (PST). In Theaters Worldwide: April 21, 2023. Starring: Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.”

Fawad Khan, who became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms Marvel, also has The Legend of Maula Jatt, with his Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan, in the pipeline. The movie will release on October 13.

Fawad, who starred in several successful Bollywood films including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor and Sons, had earlier said that he missed the Hindi film industry and his friends. “I miss seeing them and I miss Bombay. I think it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities I’ve been to, I’ve had a lovely experience,” he had said.

