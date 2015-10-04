Farhan Akhtar condemns Dadri Mob Killing, says Mahatma Gandhi’s memory has been dishonoured

Farhan Akhtar, who has co-founded the organisation MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination of Women), took to his Facebook page to express anguish over the killing.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has strongly condemned the brutal killing of 50-year old Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly chased and killed over rumours that he had eaten beef.

The 41-year-old actor, who has co-founded the organisation MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination of Women), took to his Facebook page to express anguish over the killing. In the post, the actor rues that just when another Gandhi Jayanti passed by, Mahatma Gandhi’s memory has completely been dishonoured. He also says that the harshest punishment should be given to the culprits to send a message out that this sort of kangaroo justice will not be allowed in our nation.

(App Users, Click to) Read Farhan Akhtar’s Facebook post on Dadri Lynching:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd