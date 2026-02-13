Fans call out Yuzvendra Chahal for ‘milking’ divorce with Dhanashree, new ‘sugar daddy’ video sparks controversy

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed many eyeballs last year, as he wore a t-shirt which had ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ written over it on the day of his final divorce hearing with Dhanashree Verma. He has now taken it a notch by using the viral moment in a new ad campaign. In a new video surfaced on social media, Story TV, a micro-drama platform, has named the cricketer as its chief story officer. However, the marketing clip used the sugar daddy controversy, which has not gone down well with netizens. Reddit users called Chahal’s move ‘cringe’, asking him not to ‘milk’ his divorce.

According to the post, Yuzvendra Chahal’s new role will be to collaborate with the Story TV team to offer his perspective as a prominent sportsperson and public figure, contributing in shaping stories and ideas. The platform mentioned in the post that more details about the cricketer’s role and its impact will be shared soon. The ‘sugar daddy’ meme was even re-shared by Story TV’s founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey.

In a screenshot of the advertisement shared by its founder, the wall behind him and Yuzvendra has the text written ‘Zero Sugar (Daddy) Diet’. The entire story behind the promotional video is yet to be revealed. As soon as the screengrab of the same was shared on Reddit, fans blasted the comments section. Angry users called out his ‘cringe’ move and how the marketing was below the line.

A person wrote, “This whole sugar daddy thing associated with yuzi & dhan shree for some silly Ads campaign or marketing is so below the line. It’s disgusting. Idk what happened between them but seeing him do all this makes me happy for her.” Another user commented, “ngl he’s so cringe.” “Sabse zyada milk apne divorce ko yahi krrha hai aur dusro ko movk krrha,” a third comment read.

Yuzvendra Chahala and Dhanashree Verma divorce controversy

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got officially divorced on March 20, last year. The former couple had filed a joint petition reasoning incompatibility and personal differences. After living apart for 18 months since June 2022, their divorce turned came under public eye and social media scrutiny. Several reports even suggested a there was a Rs 4.75 crore alimony settlement.

Later on, Yuzvendra sparked a huge controversy by wearing a ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ T-shirt to his final divorce hearing. During an interview, the choreographer-actor criticized his ‘public spectacle’, stating it was unfair to make their private moment a joke.