Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin is flooded with gifts and cakes on birthday, pens emotional note: ‘Thank you for filling my empty void…’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin celebrated her 30th birthday on September 4 and her fans sent her several cakes, wishes and cards. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with the birthday presents. She penned an emotional note too.

Eun-bin wrote, “Thanks to all for your love. I was happy yesterday, and I am really, really happy today as well. Thanks to you, it seems like I’ll be happy tomorrow as well! Thank you so so much for filling my empty void of happiness all the way to the brim. I’ll post photos from the fan meeting later. Thank you for sending me birthday wishes. Thank you for loving me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박은빈 (@eunbining0904)

Fans posted birthday wishes in the comments section of Park Eun-bin’s post. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday! You deserve the best.” Another fan wrote, “Woah! you deserve all the love in the world.” Yet another fan commented, “Happy birthday!!! You deserve all the love you’re receiving. We wish you joy and happiness.”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo received high ratings in South Korea and gained international acclaim, owing to its unique storyline revolving around a lawyer on the autistic spectrum who battles discrimination on a daily basis. Eun-bin played the titular role, and the series also starred Kang Tae-oh as her love interest, Lee Jun-ho. The show has been renewed for a second season.