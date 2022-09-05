scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin is flooded with gifts and cakes on birthday, pens emotional note: ‘Thank you for filling my empty void…’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin took to Instagram and shared photos of her birthday gifts.

Park Eun-binPark Eun-bin celebrated her 30th birthday (Photos: Instagram/ Park Eun-bin_

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin celebrated her 30th birthday on September 4 and her fans sent her several cakes, wishes and cards. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with the birthday presents. She penned an emotional note too.

Eun-bin wrote, “Thanks to all for your love. I was happy yesterday, and I am really, really happy today as well. Thanks to you, it seems like I’ll be happy tomorrow as well! Thank you so so much for filling my empty void of happiness all the way to the brim. I’ll post photos from the fan meeting later. Thank you for sending me birthday wishes. Thank you for loving me.”

Also Read |Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae-oh reveals how malicious trolling affected him: ‘The damage was huge’
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 박은빈 (@eunbining0904)

Fans posted birthday wishes in the comments section of Park Eun-bin’s post. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday! You deserve the best.” Another fan wrote, “Woah! you deserve all the love in the world.” Yet another fan commented, “Happy birthday!!! You deserve all the love you’re receiving. We wish you joy and happiness.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Extraordinary Attorney Woo received high ratings in South Korea and gained international acclaim, owing to its unique storyline revolving around a lawyer on the autistic spectrum who battles discrimination on a daily basis. Eun-bin played the titular role, and the series also starred Kang Tae-oh as her love interest, Lee Jun-ho. The show has been renewed for a second season.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:12:36 pm
Next Story

Coimbatore police register case against YouTube channel for prank videos

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Renee Sen birthday bash, Sushmita Sen exes Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin attend
Inside Renee Sen’s birthday bash: Sushmita Sen’s exes Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin attend
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement