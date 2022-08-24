scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae-oh reveals how malicious trolling affected him: ‘The damage was huge’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae-oh talks about the malicious comments he received for his performance in the show.

Extraordinary Attorney WooExtraordinary Attorney Woo is streaming on Netflix

Extraordinary Attorney Woo set a new standard for K-dramas with an unusual and refreshing male lead, Lee Jun-ho, played by Kang Tae-oh. The actor plays Woo Young-woo’s love interest and close friend, who works as an employee in the same law firm. While Kang Tae-oh received much love for his performance as a lead actor, he couldn’t escape malicious trolls.

Talking to GQ Korea, he revealed that he got rather affected by the negativity, despite thinking that he wouldn’t. He said, “I thought I wouldn’t [get offended]. Before, I was thinking, ‘Why do people get offended by comments?’ But when I confronted the bad comments about me, the damage was huge. Even when I am praised 100 times, it hurts if I get hated even just once. One day I saw a comment saying, ‘Why does an actor like him get cast as a male lead?’ When I see such a comment, I click on the dislike button for starters. I’m like, ‘Who liked this comment?’ with anger.”

Also Read |Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Park Eun-bin’s show is a warm, worthwhile watch

In the show, a nervous Woo professes her feelings to Lee Jun-ho, by diluting the magnitude of it. He responds, “That’s disappointing,” and makes his move. This line instantly became a hit among fans. Talking about this, Kang Tae-oh said that he was particularly nervous about this scene, and added that they had to shoot many takes to get the emotion right. “I was very worried about that scene. Jun Ho would always wait for Young Woo to take action, but it is the first scene where he approaches her first while taking action. There was a concern that it might look out of character from the Jun Ho I had portrayed before. His words, ‘That’s disappointing,’ doesn’t mean that he was just literally disappointed.”

He added, “He must have felt happy, shy, and embarrassed at the same time. There were so many thoughts and abstract emotions that couldn’t be explained in words. That’s why I tried several takes. I tried once with a smile, and I tried once like I’m really sad.” The last take was chosen in the end, according to the actor.

Also Read |Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin reassures nervous co-actor Kang Tae-oh during romantic scenes: ‘Don’t think you can’t do it’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo achieved high ratings in South Korea, owing to its unique storyline revolving around a lawyer on the autistic spectrum who battles discrimination on a daily basis.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 03:49:37 pm
