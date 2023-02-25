Express At Berlinale: The Teacher’s Lounge presents a classroom as a microcosm of society

The classroom, both as a microcosm of society, and a site of conflict, is not a new theme in the movies. But what ‘The Teacher’s Lounge’, directed by Ilker Catak, does is to urgently revisit it, giving us something startlingly unsettling and thought-provoking.

A series of thefts has everyone on edge. A student is under suspicion, and a trio of his classmates are pressured to come up with his name : the fact that the student of Turkish origin is not lost on anyone. Racial prejudice is alive and kicking in this German school, just as it is in the rest of the world.

It’s not an ordinary school, as we can see. The students are encouraged to think for themselves, and are seen to be fiercely independent, even if sometimes that independence ends up looking more like in-your-face insolence. A sequence when a teacher is quizzed by the students feels like an overturning of the natural order in a school, where the teachers have the power to enforce discipline, and the students to follow through : in this instance, it is the teacher who is in the dock.

The extra notes in the Turkish boy’s wallet have been gifted to him by his parents, and the nastiness of the situation is evident in the scene where they ( the parents) sit across an initially accusatory school administrator and her colleagues. When they try to mollify the parents, saying that it was a misunderstanding, but still managing to not quite apologise for their actions, the whole thing becomes even more insulting.

It’s when the well-meaning maths teacher Carla Nowak (Leonie Benesch) decides to get to the bottom of the thefts, the already knife-edge cauldron threatens to boil over. Her act—of trying to record the actions of the thief– may have stemmed from a determination to clear the name of the boy, but it boomerangs. The person doing the stealing appears to be a member of the staff. Though no formal charges are filed, she leaves under a cloud, and her son turns, instantly, into an enemy.

The reaction of this boy, one of the brightest in the class, someone who can solve a Rubik’s cube puzzle in a flash, but who is now implacable in his resentment against Carla, does seem a bit far-fetched. But there’s no doubt about the animosity that drives a wedge between an idealistic teacher and a favourite student, and how even the most well-meaning actions can be misguided. There’s no support from either her colleagues or her students ; the film leaves us wondering exactly who the victim here is, and the devastating consequences when prejudice trumps compassion.

Benesch is excellent, and the film has won the Best European award in the Panorama section of the 73rd Berlinale, which comes to a close tomorrow (26th February).

Advertisement

How different things can be when understanding becomes the key component of dealing with confusion, is depicted most beautifully in debut feature ‘20,000 Especies De Abejas’ (20,000 Species of Bees), by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren. The film, which screened in the Berlin Film Festival’s competition section takes its own sweet time getting to where it needs to be, the camera an unobtrusive companion to the people in the film– the eight year old Aitor, born male but increasingly identifying as a girl, Aitor’s mother who is tolerant of the things her child does, which the grandmother sees as nothing but acting-out behaviour.

Also read | Express at Berlinale: Nathan Stewart Jarrett and George MacKay shine in Femme

The children that Aitor spends time with, mock him when he tries to pee sitting down (why does he do that, they ask pointedly), or when he refuses to cut his long hair. The transition in the mind-and-heart-body of Aitor is reflected in the buzzing of the bees : it is the surround sound in the family’s bee-keeping farm. Aitor’s mother has troubles of her own, as she is in the process of separating from her husband (Aitor’s father). Both find a kind of resolution in this lovely film, which is low-key and naturalistic to a fault, but reveals its treasures to those who are patient.