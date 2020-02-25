Express at Berlinale 2020 – Day 5: Eeb Allay Ooo! is a funny, bitingly sharp political satire

Eeb Allay Ooo’s documentary-like approach, especially in those parts when it is filming monkeys and their antics, instantly makes it real. Eeb Allay Ooo’s documentary-like approach, especially in those parts when it is filming monkeys and their antics, instantly makes it real.

Just a few days before Prateek Vyas travels to the Berlinale with his film Eeb Allay Ooo!, I ask him about what his expectations are: will a film so specifically about a bizarre situation in Delhi resonate with audiences in a European country?

The film’s title is taken from the noise made by monkey repellers. For years, langurs were used to chase the monkeys away from around the government buildings in Central Delhi. After the animal rights groups protested, the task has fallen upon humans, especially who covet a ‘sarkari naukari’ in any form or shape.

Is chasing monkeys by imitating the sound of langurs even a job? Given the state of abject unemployment, anything that will help people get two square meals becomes one. Vyas’s film, programmed in the Panorama section of the festival, taps into many things: the waves of unending migration from nearby states in search of a better future, the potent mix of poverty, illiteracy and unemployment, and the daily humiliations of people on the margins. It is a funny, bitingly sharp political satire which gets us to think: who are the humans, and who are the monkeys?

The film’s international premiere in China just a few months back was a success. It won an award at the Mumbai Film Festival soon after. The first showing in Berlin’s Zoo Palast is followed by long applause, and the audience stays back for a Q and A session. It proves that monkey business is universal, even in those countries where simians may only be found in zoos.

The film’s documentary-like approach, especially in those parts when it is filming monkeys and their antics, instantly makes it real. Vyas spent months tracking the monkey movement in the central vistas of the Capital, with its stately buildings, the green roundabouts and tree-lined patches where government employees would pull out their lunches. The authorities have tried so hard to tell people not to feed the monkeys, but they don’t listen, and then they complain that the monkeys attack them, says Vyas, who thought of the film after he read about one such ‘catcher’ in a newspaper a few years back.

We see chief protagonist Anjani learning the ways of the world, gets to know how to slack off, (the film offers a critique of how those who get into these government jobs learn how to build long, languid patches of joblessness through their working day) and seeing just how quick the descent into despair is: one of the most moving scenes has him caged, as his colleagues poke him with bananas, and he cowers in a corner, doubled up in shame. Arrey yeh toh mazaak thaa, says one of the tormentors. No, it isn’t. It’s not a joke. It’s a human life. One of the on-the-nose ironies in the film which seems particularly apt is that Anjani is another name of Hanuman, the monkey god worshipped by millions.

Every day something happens (in India) which makes this film really relevant, says Vyas. True that. A national capital, burning as we speak, forces anger and violence upon its own people. It seems so far away from chilly Berlin, and the Palast teaming with festival delegates, as we stand exchange notes with Vyas and his team. And yet so near.

Among the other India entries is Akshay Indikar’s lovely coming-of-age Sthalpuran. Shot in the green villages of Goa, it is about Dighu, an eight-year-old boy, who uses diary entries to mark the significant events in his life. Amongst those is the search for a father gone missing, a sister growing up and ‘becoming a woman’, and about learning the beats of life. ‘Again (like his previous ‘Trijya), the film comes from personal experience, collecting various memories, creating a nostalgic affection of a father figure who isn’t there any more’, says Indikar.

Sthalpuran (the tale of a place) reminds you a little of Avinash Arun’s Killa, which was also about a little boy, trying to fit into a new place and find new friends, as his mother tries to create a fresh life. But Indikar’s film, which shows in the Generation K Plus section, relies less on dialogue, more on images, and creates an immersive world where nature becomes a participant in the process of healing, and growing up.

Trijya, his earlier film which is still doing the international festival rounds, has a more grown-up protagonist who leaves behind his village to come to the city. Sthalpuran is like a ‘reverse migration’ because Dighu comes from the city to the village, says Indikar, who quit FTII because he found that he didn’t fit into a place which catered strictly to the mainstream. His quiet, contemplative, almost meditative film is a strong addition to the independent film movement in India.

Express at Berlinale 2020 | Day 4 | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1

Laila Aur Satt Geet, Pushpendra Singh’s new film, is also at the festival. Programmed in the newly created Encounters section (a parallel, less narrative-driven section whose films are also in competition). The filmmaker is here with his producer Sanjay Gulati, who organizes a special screening for us, because the film is showing officially towards the end of the festival. I am under embargo to say anymore, but I will leave you with this: I am still savouring the experience, pleasurably. More very soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd