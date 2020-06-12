CarryMinati: Everything you should know about the YouTube star

CarryMinati turns 21 today. (Photo: CarryMinati/Instagram) CarryMinati turns 21 today. (Photo: CarryMinati/Instagram)

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is one of India’s most popular YouTubers. Born on June 12, 1999, the young star from Faridabad, started a YouTube channel in 2014 and in just six years, has garnered over 21.7 million subscribers. On Instagram, he has 7.5 million followers, and on Twitter, he is followed by 1.7 million users.

The videos that have boosted CarryMinati’s popularity include some roast and rant videos in Hindi, delivered in his unique style. From making fun of Bollywood award shows, taking a jibe at popular TV reality show Bigg Boss to roasting celebrities and sharing his views on trending topics, CarryMinati did everything to gain popularity on YouTube. He got a big boost in the number of subscribers when his diss track “Bye PewDiePie” against Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie, went viral.

Apart from the roast and comedy videos, CarryMinati also tried his hand at video game live streaming on his other YouTube channel CarryisLive.

CarryMinati uploaded his first YouTube video in 2010 when he was 10. He started with posting videos about football tricks and tutorials, and moved on to sharing mimicry videos. It was only in his 12th standard that he pursued it as a full-time profession. He skipped his board exams after he got nervous about his Economics exam and completed his schooling through distance learning.

In 2019, Time magazine named Ajey Nagar among its Next Generation Leaders, a list of only 10 young people from around the world who are tracing new paths in politics, music and other spheres. In its profile of the YouTube sensation, the magazine wrote, “India is home to a massive YouTube craze. With about 265 million monthly users, India overtook the US in 2018 to become the country with the biggest YouTube audience in the world. And with his energetic presentation style and Hindi lyrics, Nagar is now one of the most followed YouTubers in India.”

Until now, CarryMinati has won five Youtube Creator Awards including two Silver Play Buttons (For CarryMinati and CarryisLive), two Golden Play Buttons (CarryMinati and CarryisLive), and a Diamond Play Button for CarryMinati.

In 2020, the young YouTuber courted controversy when his video titled, ‘YouTube vs TikTok- The End’ was pulled down from YouTube for violating terms of service.

CarryMinati had posted a video as a response to a video by TikTok user Amir Siddiqui. In the video, CarryMinati was seen roasting Siddiqui for his grammar slip-ups, using hashtags to garner attention and gaining sympathy through his videos. After the video was removed, a hashtag in support of CarryMinati, #justiceforcarry became a trend on Twitter and his fans showed their displeasure over the removal of his video.

Check out some of the most popular videos of CarryMinati here:

Happy birthday CarryMinati

