Everything you should know about Oscar-nominated Indian documentary Writing with Fire

Indian documentary Writing with Fire, helmed by filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, has scored a nomination at the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature category. The documentary has been nominated alongside Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of the Soul (Or When the Revolution Could not be Televised). Writing with Fire is the only Indian title that has gotten nominated at this year’s Oscar awards.

Here’s everything you should know about Writing with Fire

What is Writing with Fire about?

Writing with Fire spotlights the rural newspaper run by Dalit women called Khabar Lahariya. The newspaper was started in 2002 by Delhi based NGO Nirantar from Chitrakoot in Bundelkhand region. Writing with Fire shows Khabar Lahariya’s transition from print to digital in recent years. The film follows Meera and her fellow journalists as they get acquainted with new technology whilst questioning patriarchy, investigating incompetence of the police force, and reporting stories about victims of caste and gender violence.

Also Read | Oscar 2022 nominations complete list

Watch the trailer of Writing with Fire

What the world is saying about Writing with Fire

In an online conversation with the filmmakers, feminist icon Gloria Steinem appreciated the film for its “real life, not concocted life”. She added, “India is my second home. I lived there for two years after college. We (the US and India) are the two biggest, most diverse democracies in the world. We need each other, and need to learn from each other.” She called the film “a revelation in all kinds of ways. It makes clear that literacy has been a barrier to journalism for all the time I have been alive.”

Variety called the film “rousing, inspirational tribute to the pride of grassroots Indian journalism.” The Hollywood Reporter wrote in its review, “The film’s sense of intimacy and immediacy makes the viewer feel like they’re on a ride-along with the journalists, who are almost always bathed in flattering, natural light.”

The Washington Post called it “the most inspiring journalism movie – maybe ever.”

Other significant honours

Writing with Fire had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, where it won two awards – The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award. Since then, it has bagged more than 20 international awards.

The film currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.