Everything you need to know about Munawar Faruqi

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi is currently in the news owing to his arrest for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Munawar and four other comedians were arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradhesh on the basis of a complaint filed by Eklavya Gaur, son of Indore-4 BJP MLA Malini Gaur. Eklavya alleged that the comedians insulted Hindu deities during a show and also cracked jokes on Home Minister Amit Shah.

Here’s all you need to know about Munawar Faruqi.

Who is Munawar Faruqi?

Munawar Faruqi is a stand-up comedian from Junagadh, Gujarat. His journey in comedy began three years ago, when he did his first stand-up act. His comedy is topical, observational and political. His YouTube channel, launched last year, enjoys a following of over five lakh subscribers. Going by his channel, the comedian dabbles in parodies of famous songs to make political commentary.

Case in point – the “Bada Pachtaoge” parody about the anti-NRC/CAA protests and Delhi riots. Munawar’s stand-up acts include commentary on topics like 2002 Gujarat riots, the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

On Instagram, Munawar Faruqi’s lockdown series with a fictional character, Razzaqbhai, found many takers.

Through Razzaqbhai, Munawar makes fun of everything under the sun – from Roza in lockdown, television anchors to the popular web series Mirzapur.