Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th December 2016 full episode written update: Everyone in Bhalla family is getting impressed by Sohail

Ishita and Raman are suspicious about Sohail so they question Ruhi about his background and his work in front of all the family members. Ruhi tells that she doesn’t know much, but she finds him a good human being as he helped her and the family so many times. Raman shouts at Ruhi. He says that she should not be so friendly with a stranger. When Mr. Bhalla asks the reason of their inquiry, Raman tells them that Sohail has lied about his father’s clinic and he is a fraud.

Sohail overhears this as he comes to meet Ruhi. He wonders why he is being called a fraud. He asks Raman the reason for such an accusation. Ishita asks him openly about the lie of his father’s clinic. Sohail admits that he lied and tells that his father is suffering from mental illness. He says that his father was a renowned psychiatrist, but a few years back he fell ill. Sohail tells that he is taking care of his father from last 4 years. He is travelling to other countries for the treatment and this is the reason he is not able to run his business properly. He admits that his business is suffering a loss and that is why he is signing Ruhi for the concert. Ruhi tells everyone that she herself told Sohail about her identity as Ruhan. Sohail tells Raman that he helped Ruhi because he can relate to her sentiments as he also gets tensed when his family or parents get stuck into any problem. Raman and Ishita get convinced and apologise to Sohail. Ishita says that they have been betrayed by so many people at several times that they get extra careful sometimes. Sohail humbly accepts their apology and requests Raman not to stop Ruhi from doing the concert. Sohail says he badly needs Ruhi’s support in his entertainment business. Raman happily agrees.

Raman invites Vidyut for a dinner party at his house. Raman asks all the ladies of the family.not to embarrass him again in front of Vidyut. Ruhi is expecting Sohail’s call and text. Sohail calls her and asks her to meet and sign the contract. Ruhi gets excited and looks forward to meeting Sohail.

To make Pihu happy, Ishita invites Shagun, Mani and Aaliya to the house party. Raman tells Ishita that they should not invite Shagun to the party, but Ishita says that she wants Pihu’s happiness. Toshi goes to parlour to get dressed specially for the house party. Sohail drops Ruhi to her building’s porch area. Ruhi invites him to the party. Ruhi sees Toshi coming out from the taxi secretly. She asks Toshi why she has covered her face. She gets shocked when sees Toshi’s one eyebrow is removed in the parlour. Toshi cries and denies to attend the party. Sohail assures Toshi that he will make her eyebrow through eyebrow pencil. Sohail does the good job on Toshi’s eyebrow and he wins Toshi’s heart too.

