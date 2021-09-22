Evelyn Sharma is solving love problems with new podcast Love Matters. Watch trailer

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma is turning to the audio medium as she gets ready to host the relationship podcast – Love Matters. The podcast has been produced by The Indian Express and DW (Deutsche Welle).

Evelyn, who is known for her roles in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan, will interact with her listeners as she offers them suggestions on their love and relationship problems.

The trailer shows love across different classes, gender identities and sexual orientations as Evelyn says, “Love has no limits. Love is for everybody. Love is life.” She adds, “I really think we need to talk about all the topics that move, divide and unite us.”

Love Matters will also feature celebrity guests like Benny Dayal, Sushant Divgikar, among others, who will also offer some advice to listeners. The audience can send in their queries every week to get featured on the podcast.

The official synopsis of the show says, “Want to talk about sex openly? Are you figuring out how to be happily single? Or are you at odds with your family over your partner choice? Love Matters is here to help you navigate the ups and downs of love — with the help of celebrity guests and influencers! Each week, Bollywood actress, entrepreneur, mother and wife Evelyn Sharma hears from a listener with a relationship challenge and speaks to well-known Indians, who open up about their own experiences of love. The podcast provides a space to talk about the love and relationship topics that are important to Indians.”

The first episode of Love Matters drops on September 30.