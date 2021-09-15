Evelyn Sharma turns podcast host with relationship based show Love Matters

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma is all set to become a podcast host with The Indian Express’ latest podcast – Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma. The podcast will delve into all things related to love, relationships, sex, and everything else that might be creating turbulence in your life.

Along with Evelyn as a host, the podcast will also feature celebrity guests like Benny Dayal, Sushant Divgikar, among others, who will also offer advice to listeners. Listeners can send in their questions every week to get featured on the podcast and get some much-needed advice.

The first episode of Love Matters drops on September 30.

The official synopsis of the show says, “Want to talk about sex openly? Are you figuring out how to be happily single? Or are you at odds with your family over your partner choice? Love Matters is here to help you navigate the ups and downs of love — with the help of celebrity guests and influencers! Each week, Bollywood actress, entrepreneur, mother and wife Evelyn Sharma hears from a listener with a relationship challenge and speaks to well-known Indians, who open up about their own experiences of love. The podcast provides a space to talk about the love and relationship topics that are important to Indians.”

Evelyn tied the knot with Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr Tushaan Bhindi in a private ceremony in May. The actor shared the news with her fans and followers as she shared photos from the ceremony on social media.

“In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves but rather wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. We’ve been engaged for over a year and a half and it was time to make our love and commitment official to the world,” the couple shared in a statement.

Evelyn announced her pregnancy shortly after. Evelyn is known for her appearances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan.