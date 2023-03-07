scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Elon Musk documentary in the works with Alex Gibney attached to direct

Jigsaw Productions is backing the Elon Musk film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Elon MuskElon Musk is heading Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX. (Photo: Reuters)
Listen to this article
Elon Musk documentary in the works with Alex Gibney attached to direct
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is directing a documentary on Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Jigsaw Productions is backing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Gibney is known for making hard-hitting documentaries such as Taxi to the Dark Side, for which he won the Academy Award, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine.

Also Read
ar rahman at sania mirza party
Sania Mirza throws a grand farewell bash: Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman grace th...
Song Hye-kyo
Song Hye-kyo says she is 'happy' amid speculation surrounding Song Joong-...
Seo Yea-ji
South Korean star Seo Ye-ji breaks silence on controversy with former boy...
Descendants of the sun
Song Joong-ki addresses 'nonsensical' rumours about his wife Katy Louise ...
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!.” the documentary filmmaker said.

Double Agent is also financing the project.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 14:29 IST
Next Story

ED questions Manish Sisodia inside Tihar jail

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib cage injury: A look at the megastar’s health issues over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close