Thursday, June 14, 2018
Drew Barrymore loves happy endings

The 36-year-old recently got engaged to art consultant Will Kopelman.

Written by Agencies | London | Published: January 23, 2012 3:25:50 pm
‘Never Been Kissed’ star Drew Barrymore says she loves happy endings in movies.

The 36-year-old,who got engaged to art consultant Will Kopelman,said that she just cannot resist the feel-good feeling when everything works out for the best,reported Contactmusic.

“I really love action and I really love comedy and action. I also like it when girls have energy,or kicking-ass or passionately believing in,” Barrymore said.

“Adventure movies don’t necessarily have to be action but they have to have that energy of ‘I can do this’. It is such a wonderful,whimsical,invigorating feeling. I am a romantic. I love the idea of happy endings. Cheesy as that is,I just love it,” she added.

