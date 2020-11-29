Drake has Barack Obama’s permission to portray him in biopic

Drake has previously expressed his willingness to play Obama. (Photo: Barack Obama/Instagram and Drake/Instagram)

Rapper Drake has received the approval of the former US president to play his role in a future biopic while speaking on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman.

Deadline quoted Barack Obama as saying, “I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…”

When prodded further as to whether Drake has Obama’s approval, he added, “Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it,” he added, referring to his daughters.

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir played the role of Obama in the recent Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule. Parker Sawyers portrayed him in 2016 romantic film Southside with You, which was based on the relationship between Obama and his wife Michelle.

Drake has previously expressed his willingness to play Obama. He told Paper in 2010, “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.”

