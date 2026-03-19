Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama passes away at 84 due to lung cancer

Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama has passed away at the age of 84 due to lung cancer, the Japanese animation studio Asia-do, also known as Ajia-do Animation Works, announced.

An excerpt from the obituary read: “Our former President and CEO, Tsutomu Shibayama, passed away on March 6, 2026, due to lung cancer. He was 84 years old.”

Tsutomu Shibayama was popularly known for directing the Doraemon TV anime series and movies. He directed the Doraemon film series for over 20 years.

Prior to it, Shibayama worked as an animation director on shows like Dokonjo Gaeru and Ganso Tensai Bakabon. “He served as chief director for the TV series Doraemon, and has worked as director and general director on numerous other works, including Nintama Rantaro, Chibi Maruko-chan, and Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori,” read the obituary of Shibayama posted by the animation studio.