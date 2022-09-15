scorecardresearch
Dr. Romantic confirmed for Season 3; Ahn-hyo Seop, Han Suk-kyu and Lee Sung-kyung to return

Doctor Romantic's Season 1 saw a viewership of 27.6 per cent in South Korea, while Season 2 ended on a record of 27. 1 per cent. 

Doctor Romantic will return for Season 3

South Korean drama Dr. Romantic, one of the most popular Korean shows in recent times, is returning for a third season. The next installment of the romantic drama, which focusses on a group of doctors working in the countryside, will go on floors in 2023.

According to Soompi, scriptwriters Kang Eun-kyung and Lim Hye-min, director Yoo In-suk, Han Suk-kyu, who plays the titular role, as well as Ahn-hyo Seop and Lee Sung-kyung from Season 2 will return for the new season. Season 1, which focused on Han Suk-kyu’s Dr Kim, also starred Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin. Season 2 focused on Ahn-hyo Seop and Lee Sung-kyung.

The production team said in a statement, “‘Dr. Romantic received great love from viewers each season. Although two years have passed, the production team and actors will all do our best to prepare so that we can repay those who still remember and await [the return of] Dr. Romantic.”

