Do you call yourself a movie buff? Take this quiz and prove yourself

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2022 12:20:11 pm
April 3, 2022 12:20:11 pm
Do you claim to be a die-hard fan of movies and TV shows? Are you spending most of your time glued to your TV or laptop screens shifting through OTT apps? Then, my friend, you are in the right place. Every Sunday, we test your knowledge on everything entertainment that happened in the past week. So, take this quiz and if you score anything above 6, you can boast about being a cinephile proudly. If not, you need to up your entertainment game!
How much did your score? Share with your friends, and see if they could beat your score.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd