Disney India launches Healthy Living initiative to promote fitness in kids

As part of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday in November, Disney has launched a healthy initiative for Indian kids. Called Disney India’s Healthy Living Initiative, the initiative revolves around the idea – ‘Staying fit can be fun’. With the help of choreographer Dhiraj, Disney India has created a dance routine with easy steps specifically tailored to build up the kids’ muscles.

The video of the dance, which is performed by famous Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck, can be shown to kids, who can mimic the steps and perform the dance themselves. Disney’s official description of the initiative reads, “The Walt Disney Company believes in filling kids’ lives with hope and imagination through the magic of storytelling. As a part of our healthy living initiative, we, at Disney, have identified fitness as one of the key themes and want to propagate the idea ‘Staying Fit can be fun’ amongst kids.”

Devika Prabhu, Executive Director and Head – Product, Media Networks, Disney India, said in a statement, “At Disney, we are consistently working towards creating interesting engagement opportunities that can fill the kids’ lives with fun, laughter and optimism. Celebrating Mickey’s 90th Anniversary this year, we embarked on a unique initiative to propagate the idea that ‘Staying Fit can be fun’. We are thrilled with the response we have received from kids, their families and their teachers so far; and we hope they will spread the fun so we have many more kids and families joining Mickey and Minnie as they dance their way into fitness.”

Mickey Mouse, the mascot of Disney and one of the most famous cartoon characters, celebrates his 90th birthday on November 18, 2018.

