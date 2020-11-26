Director Asif Kapadia remembers Diego Maradona: I touched his left foot

Asif Kapadia helmed the documentary film Diego Maradona. (Photo: Asif Kapadia/Twitter)

Indian-origin British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, who directed the documentary film titled Diego Maradona in 2019, on Wednesday expressed shock over the demise of legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Armando Maradona Franco. Maradona was 60.

Posting a click with Maradona, Kapadia wrote on Twitter, “Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona @MaradonaMovie #Diego #maradona.”

Asif Kapadia’s documentary film Diego Maradona was screened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The Indian Express’ Daksh Panwar wrote in his review of Diego Maradona, “Diego Maradona is the final installment of Kapadia’s trilogy of documentaries, which includes Senna (2010) and Amy (2015). Like those two acclaimed films, this one, too, exclusively uses archival footage, with the slick editing, dramatic background score, long silences interspersed with occasional real-time conversations between the characters to drive the narration. This style is profoundly effective as creates a sense of hyper reality with the viewer taking a deep, intimate dive into the subject’s lives.”

He added, “What adds substance to the film is the 1990 World Cup — and the intrigue surrounding the semifinal match between the home team and Maradona’s Argentina in — of all places — Naples, the city that worships Maradona. In one of the missteps that led to his swift fall from grace, Maradona, tries to exploit the north-south divide of the country by asking Naples to support Argentina. His once-adoring fans turn on him after Argentina knocks out the home team, and soon, law enforcement goes after him for drug use, tax evasion and mafia connection.”

