Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu team grooves to Master song Vaathi Coming

A video of Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu cricket team matching steps to Vaati Coming has gone viral. (Photo: Dinesh Karthik/Twitter)

Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu beat Baroda by seven wickets to lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday. Post the cricket match, the Tamil Nadu team celebrated the win by dancing to Master song “Vaathi Coming”, and the video of the celebration has gone viral.

In the video, Karthik and his teammates can be seen nailing the hook step of “Vaathi Coming”.

Master song “Vaathi Coming” is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Gana Balachandar. The music video of the song has garnered over 15 million views on YouTube.

Master, which hit theatres on January 13 this year, revolves around an alcoholic professor who crosses paths with a gangster who uses children for his criminal endeavours. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 29.