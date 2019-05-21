Shadaa trailer: Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film promises to be a laughter riot

After winning accolades for his role of hockey player Sandeep Singh in 2018 film Soorma, Diljit Dosanjh is back in his desi avatar. The actor will be next seen in Punjabi film Shadaa along with Neeru Bajwa. The trailer of the rom-com is out, and from the looks of it, the movie seems to be a complete laughter riot.

In the over three-minutes long video, we get to see Dosanjh in his element. He plays a man from a small village in Punjab, who is looking for a suitable match for marriage. But he has crossed the eligible age of marriage. Meanwhile, he meets Neeru Bajwa who feels marriage is a beautiful feeling. The two get married to each other but it is not everything beautiful.

In the trailer, we get to hear some quirky dialogues from the Punjabi pop star in his peculiar accent. His chemistry with Bajwa is impressive. The two have earlier worked together in hit Punjabi films like Jatt and Juliet and Sardaarji.



It seems the film also cashes in on Dosanjh’s fascination with international superstar Kylie Jenner. In the trailer, he introduces a plastic doll named Kylie and their child Sadda Munda to his mother.

“This is a fun, comedic, romantic, adventurous story about a Desi village Shadaa (a man past the eligible age of marriage) and how he finds or doesn’t find his match and whether he decides to get married or remain an eternal bachelor!!” reads the official synopsis of the movie.

The comedy caper has been written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. It has been bankrolled by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill.

Shadaa will hit theaters on June 21.