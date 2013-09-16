Dilip Kumar stable but will be under observation,says wife Saira Banu

The condition of veteran actor Dilip Kumar,who was admitted to Lilavati hospital here last night after he complained of breathlessness,is stable,his family said today.

“He is stable,and we are praying that he recovers fully. On 13th of this month he had viral fever for one day and today he felt a little discomfort and we decided to bring him to hospital and right now he is conscious. He had undergone open heart surgery 14 years ago,” the actor’s wife Saira Banu told reporters outside the hospital.

Kumar,90,was brought to Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra (West),at around 9 P.M. last night.

“He is under the care of a cardiologist. He had complained of breathlessness. However,there is no cause for concern. He has been kept in the ICU only for observation,” a doctor at Lilavati Hospital said.

Maharashtra Minorities Development Minister Naseem Khan,who visited the hospital this morning told PTI that the actor’s condition was stable.

“I met Dilip saab’s wife Saira Banu,who informed me that he would be under observation for two days,” the minister said.

Khan,who is also the Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburbs,said Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also called Saira Banu and inquired about ailing actor’s health.

The legendary actor,known for his memorable roles in films like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’,’Madhumati’,’Devdas’,’Ganga Jamuna’.

