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Dhinchak Pooja breaks silence as fans mistake her wedding for a music video stunt
Social media sensation Dhinchak Pooja recently confirmed that she is married after fans mistook her wedding photos for a music video promotion.
Popular internet sensation Pooja Jain, better known as Dhinchak Pooja, who gained popularity with her viral songs “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” and “Dilon Ka Shooter”, tied the knot married recently. On May 27, Pooja shared adorable photos and videos from her wedding ceremony on social media. While some fans congratulated her, others mistook her pictures for a shoot or a new music video.
Talking about her wedding, Pooja told HT City, “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai. Yeh koi music video nahi hai, sach ki shaadi ki hai maine (I have genuinely gotten married, there’s no lie in that. This isn’t a music video, I am actually married now).”
She added, “Hamari shaadi ko thoda samay ho gaya hai. Main Yavaan se online mili thi, aur kuch waqt date karne ke baad, parents ki razamandi se humne shaadi kar li. Bahut hi intimate tareeke se humne yeh naya safar shuru kiya hai (It has been some time since we got married. I met him online. We dated for a while and tied the knot with our parents’ consent. We got married in an intimate ceremony).”
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Dhinchak Pooja, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, also revealed why her husband’s face was hidden in their wedding pictures and videos. “We were not sure whether to post it or not. Then we thought, let’s share it. Personal life ko personal rakhna accha hai, par maine apne fans ke saath sab share kiya hai, toh life ka yeh chapter bhi maine soch samajh kar post kiya.”
The internet personality further shared that the couple isn’t comfortable in revealing his face right now. “Hum abhi comfortable nahi hun unka face reveal karne mein. Woh ek singer hai. Our bonding is very good. My husband is a very good person, and I really like his singing. Humne aaj tak kabhi saath kaam nahi kiya hai, par ab zaroor saath mein kaam karenge (We aren’t comfortable in revealing his face currently. He is a singer. We haven’t worked together yet, but we will do it soon).”
After Pooja shared her wedding post, several fans jokingly suggested a title for her new track – Shaadi Maine Kar Li Aaj, inspired by her viral 2017 song “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj.” Responding to the same, she said while laughing, “Main Shaadi maine kar li aaj gaana zaroor banaungi. If they want, why not?”
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