Dhinchak Pooja breaks silence as fans mistake her wedding for a music video stunt

Popular internet sensation Pooja Jain, better known as Dhinchak Pooja, who gained popularity with her viral songs “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” and “Dilon Ka Shooter”, tied the knot married recently. On May 27, Pooja shared adorable photos and videos from her wedding ceremony on social media. While some fans congratulated her, others mistook her pictures for a shoot or a new music video.

Talking about her wedding, Pooja told HT City, “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai. Yeh koi music video nahi hai, sach ki shaadi ki hai maine (I have genuinely gotten married, there’s no lie in that. This isn’t a music video, I am actually married now).”