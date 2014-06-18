Dhanush amazed by response to ‘Velaiy Illa Pattathari’ trailer

The trailer is all set to cross the 2 million mark in less than 18 hours of its release.

Tamil superstar Dhanush is amazed by the response to the trailer of his upcoming Tamil film ‘Velaiy Illa Pattathari’ (VIP).

The actor took to Twitter to thank his fans and supporters for the overwhelming response. He tweeted, “Thanks for the amazing response guys. I’m so glad u all liked the trailer of VIP. I’m feeling super encouraged.”

Velaiy Illa Pattathari, is produced by Dhanush and also stars actress Amala Paul. The film is set for a July release and is written and directed by R Velraj. The film also stars Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan in supporting roles.

Dhanush has also penned the lyrics for all the songs in the film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Dhanush’s 25th film.

Meanwhile, Dhaush is also busy shooting for his next Bollywood project with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara. The film titled ‘Shamitabh’ is directed by R Balki.

