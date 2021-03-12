Inside Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s picture-perfect Maldives vacation. Watch

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spent a few days in the Maldives and while the couple had earlier shared a few photos from their trip, Dhanashree has now shared the vlog from the vacation on her YouTube channel.

In the 15-minute video, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra can be seen having fun as they go snorkelling, diving and even take part in a cooking class. The couple is soaking in the sun and enjoying the picturesque islands.

Yuzvendra had previously shared photos from their trip on Instagram with the caption, “At the right place, right time with the right person #foreverandbeyond”.

Dhanashree also shared a few photos with the caption, “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.”

On the work front, Dhanashree was recently seen alongside Jassie Gill in the Punjabi singer’s music video Oye Hoye Hoye.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020 and shared photos of their special day on social media.