scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

Inside Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s picture-perfect Maldives vacation. Watch

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had a great vacation in the Maldives. The couple released their first vlog on Verma's channel.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 5:50:18 pm
yuzy chahal dhanashree vermaDhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal had a relaxed beach vacation in Maldives. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spent a few days in the Maldives and while the couple had earlier shared a few photos from their trip, Dhanashree has now shared the vlog from the vacation on her YouTube channel.

In the 15-minute video, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra can be seen having fun as they go snorkelling, diving and even take part in a cooking class. The couple is soaking in the sun and enjoying the picturesque islands.

Yuzvendra had previously shared photos from their trip on Instagram with the caption, “At the right place, right time with the right person #foreverandbeyond”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Dhanashree also shared a few photos with the caption, “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.”

On the work front, Dhanashree was recently seen alongside Jassie Gill in the Punjabi singer’s music video Oye Hoye Hoye.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020 and shared photos of their special day on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

most watched indian tv shows
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Saathiya 2 rule TRP chart

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement