Dhanashree Verma, husband Yuzvendra Chahal take on viral footwork challenge. Who did it better?

On Tuesday (June 15), choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma shared an energetic video where she performed the viral “footwork challenge” along with her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra appeared in an Instagram clip, where the couple participated in the internet challenge with a synchronised dance.

Dhanashree Verma, who is a Bollywood choreographer, is also trained in Hip Hop, while Yuzvendra, is an Indian leg-spinner. The two tied the knot in December last year, and share interactive posts on social media.

The two of them share many workout videos on their Instagram handles in order to motivate people to take up a fun fitness routine.

Dhanashree has over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and she recently crossed the 4 million mark on Instagram. Marking the milestone, she had shared, ” Happy 4 Million to us 🎈 Happy to have you here and would like to make it worth your time 🤍 Your constant comments, appreciation, likes and sharing my content is what made me so strong in the world of social media. Will be posting something epic tomorrow and would love to see you guys do a remix reel with me. No cakes no fancy balloons to show my gratitude just requesting all of you to stay safe. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai 🙏🏻.”