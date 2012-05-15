Demi Lovato finalised for ‘X Factor’

Singer-actress Demi Lovato has reportedly sealed the deal to join the singing competition ‘The X Factor’.

The 19-year-old will appear on the show along with Britney Spears and the network is expected to make the formal announcement about Lovato and Spears’ involvement at the FOX’s upfront presentation in New York City,reported Aceshowbiz.

‘Camp Rock’ star Lovato and ‘I Wanna Go’ hitmaker Spears will join Simon Cowell and LA Reid who are the only original judges from first season. The show will also feature new hosts Steve Jones was fired.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App